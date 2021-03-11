Sanjay Dutt shares pic on Sunil Dutt and Nargis' wedding anniversary, says 'you taught me the real meaning of love'

Actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his parents, late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, on their wedding anniversary on Thursday. Sharing a black-and-white picture of the couple, Sanjay wrote, "Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad."

In the photo, Sunil and Nargis could be seen sharing a laugh. Fans jumped to the comments section to send their love. "So beautiful pic sir," one wrote. "Friendship is the first string of Love... Love this pair," another commented. Many also dropped heart emojis.





Sunil and Nargis famously fell in love after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India. They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. Author Kishwar Desai talked about their love story in her book Darlingji.

However, some rumours claim that Sunil fell in love with Nargis when he saw her at a radio station and entered the film industry only because of her.

"If it were not for him, perhaps I would have ended my life before the 8th of March. For I alone know the turmoil that was going through me. 'I want you to live,' he said and I felt I had to live. Begin all over again," Kishwar quoted Nargis from her personal diary entry, which she wrote after the fire accident.

Interestingly, the two actors were at very different points in their careers back then. Sunil reportedly received ten or twelve rupees per month while working on Mother India. Nargis, on the other hand, had a ₹50,000 deal for the film. She had already been honoured with the Padma Shri, while he was still struggling to find his feet in the industry.

Nargis and Sunil's marriage was also one of the earliest high-profile, inter-religion marriages. When Nargis died after a long battle with cancer in 1991, Sunil was devastated.

