Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in new family photo with Maanayata, twins Shahraan and Iqra
- Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
Sanjay Dutt debuted his new look in a family portrait shared online by his wife, Maanayata Dutt, which also featured their children, Shahraan and Iqra. He flaunted his bleached hair as he posed with them on a yacht.
“Blessed!! #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod,” Maanayata captioned her Instagram post, adding heart and evil eye emojis.
Fans showered love in the comments section. “Beautiful family picture may god always shower ur family with his blessings always and forever,” one wrote. “So sweet... nice click,” another wrote. “Love you so much baba,” a third wrote.
Last year, the Dutt family went through a tough time when Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer. Maanayata, who was stuck in Dubai during the lockdown, flew to Mumbai to be by his side.
Also read | Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’: ‘Picking on me for no reason…’
In October last year, Sanjay revealed that he made a recovery. On Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday, he shared a statement saying, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family.”
“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he added.
Sanjay has two big releases this year. He will be seen in Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He will follow it up with KGF: Chapter 2, in which he plays the antagonist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office, says her 'heart broke again'
- Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared photos of her partially demolished Mumbai office, and said that her 'heart broke again' after she visited the property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in family photo with Maanayata and twins
- Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’
- Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him on Dil Dhadakne Do
- Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer's 83 co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin teases 'thrilling' Gavaskar-Dev dynamic
- 83 will explore the dynamic between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has teased. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil in the upcoming sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Man up': Rhea Chakraborty makes fresh statement after 'let's smash patriarchy'
- After wearing a T-shirt with 'let's smash patriarchy' printed on it just ahead of her arrest last year, Rhea Chakraborty made a fresh statement with her clothes on Sunday, by wearing a hoodie with 'Man up' written on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena's compound. Watch
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. During his visit, Arjun was captured scolding a photographer for climbing the wall of Kareena's building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby: 'Missed you'
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother for the second time. "Missed you all," she wrote. See the picture here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt launches her own film company, calls it Eternal Sunshine Productions
- Alia Bhatt is also a producer now. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the news and said how she intends to tell happy and real tales.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox