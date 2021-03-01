IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in new family photo with Maanayata, twins Shahraan and Iqra
Sanjay Dutt poses with his family on a yacht.
Sanjay Dutt poses with his family on a yacht.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in new family photo with Maanayata, twins Shahraan and Iqra

  • Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt debuted his new look in a family portrait shared online by his wife, Maanayata Dutt, which also featured their children, Shahraan and Iqra. He flaunted his bleached hair as he posed with them on a yacht.

“Blessed!! #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod,” Maanayata captioned her Instagram post, adding heart and evil eye emojis.

Fans showered love in the comments section. “Beautiful family picture may god always shower ur family with his blessings always and forever,” one wrote. “So sweet... nice click,” another wrote. “Love you so much baba,” a third wrote.


Last year, the Dutt family went through a tough time when Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer. Maanayata, who was stuck in Dubai during the lockdown, flew to Mumbai to be by his side.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’: ‘Picking on me for no reason…’

In October last year, Sanjay revealed that he made a recovery. On Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday, he shared a statement saying, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family.”

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he added.

Sanjay has two big releases this year. He will be seen in Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He will follow it up with KGF: Chapter 2, in which he plays the antagonist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay dutt sanjay dutt family maanayata dutt shahraan iqra

Related Stories

Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt during a family function.
Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt during a family function.
bollywood

Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Maanayata Dutt poses in her latest social media post.
Maanayata Dutt poses in her latest social media post.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala goes ‘oh wow’ at his wife Maanayata’s 2021 resolutions, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Maanayata Dutt has shared an empowering note about how she wants 2021 to turn out for her. Check out her post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut visits her Mumbai office.
Kangana Ranaut visits her Mumbai office.
bollywood

Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office, says her 'heart broke again'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared photos of her partially demolished Mumbai office, and said that her 'heart broke again' after she visited the property.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.
bollywood

Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt poses with his family on a yacht.
Sanjay Dutt poses with his family on a yacht.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in family photo with Maanayata and twins

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra talked about the negativity she gets from many in the South Asian community.
Priyanka Chopra talked about the negativity she gets from many in the South Asian community.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
bollywood

Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:46 PM IST
A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photo with a friend.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photo with a friend.
bollywood

Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the 'hardships' she had to face in life and how they made her who she is. She even spoke about how her family would treat her, the second daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him on Dil Dhadakne Do

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a peek inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house.
Take a peek inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house.
bollywood

Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra often shares photos of her Mumbai home. On Monday, she posted new pictures from her house, showing off the balloons and flowers that she'd received after the release of her film, The Girl on the Train.
READ FULL STORY
Close
83 is slated for a June 4 release.
83 is slated for a June 4 release.
bollywood

Ranveer's 83 co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin teases 'thrilling' Gavaskar-Dev dynamic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • 83 will explore the dynamic between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has teased. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil in the upcoming sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty spotted at the airport on Sunday.
Rhea Chakraborty spotted at the airport on Sunday.
bollywood

'Man up': Rhea Chakraborty makes fresh statement after 'let's smash patriarchy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • After wearing a T-shirt with 'let's smash patriarchy' printed on it just ahead of her arrest last year, Rhea Chakraborty made a fresh statement with her clothes on Sunday, by wearing a hoodie with 'Man up' written on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in Animal.
Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in Animal.
bollywood

Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi project after Kabir Singh will be out on Dusshera 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor scolds a photographer trying to climb a wall at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home.
Arjun Kapoor scolds a photographer trying to climb a wall at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena's compound. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. During his visit, Arjun was captured scolding a photographer for climbing the wall of Kareena's building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child in February.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child in February.
bollywood

Kareena posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby: 'Missed you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother for the second time. "Missed you all," she wrote. See the picture here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has thanked his fans for their concern.
Amitabh Bachchan has thanked his fans for their concern.
bollywood

Amitabh says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has finally revealed details for his 'surgery', which he previously mentioned on his blog on Sunday. The actor has said that he underwent an eye surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt launches her own film company, calls it Eternal Sunshine Productions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is also a producer now. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the news and said how she intends to tell happy and real tales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac