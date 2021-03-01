Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in new family photo with Maanayata, twins Shahraan and Iqra

Sanjay Dutt debuted his new look in a family portrait shared online by his wife, Maanayata Dutt, which also featured their children, Shahraan and Iqra. He flaunted his bleached hair as he posed with them on a yacht.

“Blessed!! #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod,” Maanayata captioned her Instagram post, adding heart and evil eye emojis.

Fans showered love in the comments section. “Beautiful family picture may god always shower ur family with his blessings always and forever,” one wrote. “So sweet... nice click,” another wrote. “Love you so much baba,” a third wrote.





Last year, the Dutt family went through a tough time when Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer. Maanayata, who was stuck in Dubai during the lockdown, flew to Mumbai to be by his side.

In October last year, Sanjay revealed that he made a recovery. On Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday, he shared a statement saying, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family.”

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he added.

Sanjay has two big releases this year. He will be seen in Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He will follow it up with KGF: Chapter 2, in which he plays the antagonist.

