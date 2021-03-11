Disha Patani hops into an autorickshaw after Ek Villain Returns shoot, see photos
- Disha Patani hopped into an autorickshaw near the Versova jetty on Thursday evening, after finishing the day's shoot of Ek Villain Returns. See pictures here.
Actor Disha Patani ditched her car and hitched an autorickshaw ride on Thursday evening, after wrapping up the day’s shoot of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to his 2014 film. Pictures are being widely shared online by photographers and fan clubs.
Disha was clicked near Versova jetty in Mumbai. She was casually dressed in a baby pink hoodie with shorts, and white sliders on her feet.
Earlier this month, Disha began shooting for Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham. The film has an all-new star cast and also features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.
While Ek Villain Returns was originally set to go on the floors last year, it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am very excited to begin shooting for Ek Villain Returns. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately, with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one,” Mohit said in a statement, according to PTI.
Disha will be seen next in Prabhudeva’s action-thriller, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Salman Khan. Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda also play pivotal roles in the film, which will open in theatres this Eid.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Disha said that she ‘got very lucky’ to be working with Salman again, after Bharat. “He is as humble and as nice as the superstar aura surrounding him,” she said, adding, “Every day, I learn something from him. He is as passionate as he was 20-30 years back. He has great comic timing and I have not really done comedy till now. He likes to improvise and he keeps changing scenes and makes it so much more fun. It’s damn nice to learn all these things.”
