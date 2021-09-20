Sana Makbul on link up rumours with Vishal Aditya Singh: Can’t a girl and guy be just good friends?

Actor Sana Makbul does sometimes get bothered by the constant buzz around her love affair with actor Vishal Aditya Singh, however, she doesn’t let that get to her head and spoil her bond with Singh.

“I don’t know how the dating rumour started, but because we’re good friends, it doesn’t really matter. Also, we’re pretty clear in our head (about our bond), so I don’t let it have an impact on us,” Makbul tells us, adding, “We both are single. That’s why it’s not hampering us, because in our personal life, we don’t have a respective partner.”

The buzz around the alleged brewing of romance between the two sparked off after they spent some time together out of India during their stint on a reality show. It keeps on resurfacing whenever they step out for any outing or if she posts a picture of them together. Even their close common friends, leave comments like, “Happy married life” in the comment section, further adding fuel to the fire.

Ask her about the same, and Makbul quips, “They’re just trying to pull our leg. Jaise school aur college mein nahi hote friends, waise hi. They have a good sense of humour, and we also take it in a sporting spirit.”

That being said, the actor admits there are days when these link up speculations bother her. She shares, “I’m literally like a girl and a guy can be friends. Why there has to be a speculation about dating every time? They can just be very good friends. Why is no one talking about me and Arjun (Bijlani, actor)? I and Arjun are way thicker friends, and I’ve posted more photos with him. So, why aren’t people talking about him? Is it because he’s married?”

Even though Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor doesn’t let the buzz hamper her bond with Singh, these are some of the many questions which just come to her mind. “But it doesn’t really matter, because Vishal and I are clear about our friendship. We don’t want to spoil it on any terms,” she signs off.