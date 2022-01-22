Sanjay Gagnani: Important to continue shooting, working in these times when half the world is unemployed

With so much uncertainty in everyone’s life due to the surge in the number of Omicron cases, actor Sanjay Gagnani is relieved of one thing — that he is able to earn a living doing what he loves the most: acting.

The 33-year-old, who has been a part of shows such as Hamari Devrani and Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, chooses to call everybody in his field “entertainment warriors”. Gagnani continues, “When unlocking started during the first wave and allowed us to resume shooting, I was asked how I felt. To be honest, I feel like a warrior. Everybody else too, police officers, medical workers, everybody has been a warrior. Even the media was like a warrior.”

After waiting for a long time for normalcy to set in amid the pandemic, Gagnani finally tied the knot with actor Poonam Preet Bhatia. Asked if his wife gets scared when he steps out for work, he says, “My wife is also an actor, and understands how important it is for me to continue shooting during these times, when half the world is unemployed. It is, therefore, essential to continue working, even though there are risks involved. Thankfully, my family is supportive, and all they need is for me to follow all the precautions and take care of myself whenever I am exposed to people in the workplace.”

He feels that the current circumstances “cannot be avoided”, both as an actor and a human being. “We shouldn’t be afraid to stop working. People know me, respect me only because I have been working. I am what I am because of my work,” asserts Gagnani.