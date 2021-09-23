Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion: Satish Shah trolls Rupali Ganguly, says 'they will see my face only if you move your hair'

The actors of the popular TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunited for a house party on Wednesday evening and Rupali Ganguly took fans inside the gathering via an Instagram Live. Rupali played the role of Monisha Sarabhai - a woman from a middle-class background married into a rich family - in the show. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai also featured Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and Deven Bhojani, among others.

In the video, Rupali said, “I am sure you all have guessed where we are and what we are doing. And I have to make you meet my most favouritest family.” She then hugged Satish Shah as he joked, “Tere baal hataegi to meri shakal dikhegi (They will get to see my face only if you move your hair out of the way).” She then kissed him on the cheek and he said, “I love her.” Rupali declared, “This is the most, most precious family!” and Satish added, “Everybody is precious.”

Rupali then moved on to producer JD Majethia, introducing him as “our guru gyaani baba” and he added, “Modern baba hai, modern.”

The video then moved to the balcony, where Ratna Pathak Shah was engrossed in a serious discussion. Rupali then introduced Deven Bhojani aka Dushyant jiju as the “cutest”. When Rupali asked Ratna to say ‘Hi’, she put on a serious face and asked, “To whom?” Was she being true to her character, Maya Sarabhai?

In the video, Rupali asked her to generally say ‘hi’, but she kissed Rupali on the cheek and said, “Hi to you.” Sumeet and Rajesh were seen in another room and Rupali said that it was Rajesh’s idea to go live from the reunion.

Rupali then gave flying kisses to her fans and said, “We can’t tell you how happy we are meeting each other. Lots of love for all of you, from all the Sarabhais.”

Sharing the video, Rupali Ganguly wrote on Instagram, “Sarabhai ka reunion.” She also shared a picture with her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai co-stars and wrote, “I love them More pics coming up.”

As Rupali went for the reunion, she shared a small clip of herself in a car and asked fans to guess where she was off to. “Aaj reunion hai, guess where I am going,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. She also shared glimpses of sweets as she arrived for the reunion.