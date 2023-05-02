Sarah Todd ‘devastated’ by the loss of mentor Jock Zonfrillo (Exclusive)

Scottish TV presenter and MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away on April 30, just a day before the new season’s premiere. Chef Sarah Todd, was one of the contestants during Zonfrillo’s tenure as the Masterchef judge and is ‘completely devastated and in shock by the news of his passing’. “He was not just an incredible chef, but also a dear friend and mentor who had a profound impact on my life. I am heartbroken by this loss,” she laments.

Sarah Todd with Jock Zonfrillo (Instagram)

The two shared fond memories together, Todd reveals how he took her ‘under his wing’ and pushed her to be the best version of herself. “His guidance and mentorship were invaluable to me, and I will always cherish the memories we shared,” she adds, recalling one of her most special moments with him: “During one of the episodes when he tasted my lobster dish and said it was three Michelin star worthy. I was completely blown away and couldn’t believe that someone of his caliber would say something like that about my cooking. I broke down in tears, overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion.”

For Todd, Zonfrillo was ‘an incredible mentor’. “His legacy will continue to inspire me and countless others in the culinary world,” she adds. Zonfrillo’s death was quite sudden and unexpected for many including Todd. The exact details of his passing are not certain.

“My last interaction with Jock was where he expressed how incredibly proud he was of me and that he would always be there to support me in whatever I wanted to do going forward. He encouraged me to reach out if I needed any assistance with anything, and I felt so grateful to have had such a kind and generous mentor in my life,” she ends.