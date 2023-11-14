Seema Pahwa recalls women left their husbands, came to her house after watching Hum Log: Now tell us what should we do?

Actor Seema Pahwa has recalled how women came to her house and sought her help after watching her in the 1984 serial Hum Log. Speaking with Rajshri Unplugged, Seema shared women looked up to her character Badki. She also said that the show became a "support system for the girls who were facing problems at home". (Also Read | Seema Pahwa on her fascination with women who smoke)

What Seema said about Badki

Seema Pahwa spoke about Hum Log.

Seema said, “The character of Badki was of a very simple girl who later becomes a rebel and starts doing social work for the betterment of women. People started watching the show so seriously that they started believing that I was doing social work. They believed I had an office and I listened to girls to help them. People actually started coming to my house with their bags after leaving their husbands. They would say, ‘We left your husband. Now didi (sister), tell us what should we do?’ I was 22 years old at that time, I didn’t know what to do with my life. Both me and my mother were shocked looking at them and thought, 'What is happening'.”

Seema on helping girls

She also added, “It was the time I realised that media is so strong that if we want we can change the world and society with it because they learn a lot from us. The show became a support system for the girls who were facing problems at home, they were not able to find a solution. My character showed them the path that they can leave their in-laws or leave their house to demand their rights. So they came to me and I did social work for almost three years and helped them. I took them to organisations, bought sewing machines, got them remarried without dowry.”

About Hum Log

Hum Log is the first serial drama series in Hindi. It aired on Doordarshan in July 1984. It is the story of a middle-class family and their daily struggles and aspirations. P Kumar Vasudev directed the series. The show featured Vinod Nagpal, Jayshree Arora, Rajesh Puri, Abhinav Chaturvedi, Divya Seth, Sushma Seth and Manoj Pahwa among others.

