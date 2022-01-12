Shahid Kapoor thought this The Kapil Sharma Show clip would get rejected, but the host has shared it on YouTube. Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently made a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show with his co-star Mrunal Thakur to promote their upcoming film, Jersey. The two interacted with show host Kapil Sharma and ‘permanent guest’ Archana Puran Singh about child actors and how tough they are to work with.

Kapil shared an ‘uncensored’ video from the episode's taping on YouTube on Wednesday. In it, Shahid spoke about a full cast table read that they had before starting work on Jersey. With Shahid and Mrunal were Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and other actors. However, the intense reading was interrupted by the child actor who played Shahid and Mrunal's son in the movie.

Shahid hopped on his knees next to the sofa and showed everyone how the young kid asked his mum for pizza and repeatedly asked when the whole thing would end. “Kids and animals, I find acting with them the most dangerous. They do anything, they break your rhythm. You are dying in frustration by the time they give a decent shot,” Shahid said. Archana chimed in, recalling how people would get annoyed whenever a child actor would walk into the sets. She, however, also got a little concerned if she spoke a little too harshly about the kids.

Mrunal also revealed how the kids often also ask to go to the bathroom right before an important scene. Shahid added, “Ye set na poora reject hone wala hai jis tarah ki humne baatein ki hain. Hum kuch bhi bolrae hain (This whole set is going to get rejected… the kind of things we have said. We are saying anything at all)."

Also in the uncensored segment, Shahid was asked to guess actors just by their lips. He rightly guessed Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Amrita Rao, Aamir Khan, Govinda and Salman Khan.

Jersey was scheduled to release on December 31 last year but has been postponed due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

