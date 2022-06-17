Shailesh Lodha bags new poetry show Waah Bhai Waah amid rumours of his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Actor-poet Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show, titled Waah Bhai Waah. This comes amid rumours of his exit from the long-running popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. At a promotional event for his upcoming poetry show, Shailesh was also asked about the rumours. (Also read: Dayaben will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, assures producer)

Talking about his new show, Shailesh said in a press statement, “I am exhilarated to be a part of Shemaroo TV’s latest original, Waah Bhai Waah. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic.”

At the event, when ETimes asked Shailesh if he has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he said, "We are here for Waah Bhai Waah, let us concentrate on that. We shall only talk about this show today. "

The new show will air on Shemaroo TV and is set to premiere on June 19. Shemaroo is a free-to-air channel and the new show will air daily at 9pm.

Shailesh has not been seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a long time. He played the titular character of Taarak Mehta. Neither the producers nor the actor has confirmed or denied the reports of his exit.

Meanwhile, producers of the show are also auditioning for the role of Dayaben, earlieer played by Disha Vakani. The actor has been on maternity leave for four-five years now, since she had her first child, daughter Stuti Padia, in 2017. In May, she welcomed her second child, a baby boy. Earlier, reports on her return to the TV show said Disha had demanded a rise in her fees, and flexible work hours post her maternity leave.

