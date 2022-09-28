Shakti Arora reveals declining Pavitra Rishta and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Thoda FOMO hua - Exclusive

During the pandemic, while the entire world was all worried about work, actor Shakti Arora was focused on his plan B which wasn’t acting. In the midst, he was on a spree of declining shows before he replaced actor Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya. “I was getting shortlisted but I wasn’t getting selected in any. Then the ones I was getting selected, I wasn’t keen on the character,” shares Arora, revealing he even tried his luck on OTT space.

“Kaam maangna mujhe pasand nahi. Agar mujh mein kabiliyat hai toh mujhe kaam milna chahiye, otherwise main bheek nahi mangne wala... I was saying no to a lot of shows,” he adds.

Ask him if there’s any show that he let go and felt the pinch once they became massive successes, Arora mentions Pavitra Rishta and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKPM). “When Pavitra Rishta ki casting chal rahi thi main finalise ho gaya tha for the male lead - the character that Sushant Singh played. At the same time, I was offered Baa Bahoo aur Baby as well. Back then the show was extremely popular. And I picked Baa Bahoo aur Baby,” Arora recalls.

For GHKPM, Arora admits that the “budget didn’t materialise”. “They wanted me to be in the show and even I liked it. Rajesh Ram Singh (producer) is a good friend and we have worked in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. He called me and wanted to do it! Neil (Bhatt, actor) was taken for that show. He is a dear friend of mine and I’m very happy for him. But now that the show is a hit, thoda FOMO hua. I’m happy with Kundali Bhagya so, I’m not jealous (laughs),” the 36-year-old shares.

