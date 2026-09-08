Shalin Bhanot reacts to comparison with Qazi in Bigg Boss 20: ‘Har season mujhe kisi na kisi se compare karte hai’

Bigg Boss 20 has finally begun, and the contestants left no stone unturned to bring the drama on the very first day. While some opened up about their personal lives and journeys, others got into heated verbal arguments. The contestants have also already started forming bonds. Amid all the chaos, one contestant is already going viral for his personality and that is singer Qazi Touqeer.

What Shalin said

Shalin Bhanot reacted to comparison with Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer.

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Qazi’s recent clash with Yung DSA reminded many viewers of Shalin Bhanot’s viral confrontation with MC Stan during his season. Many also took to social media to share that Qazi is the Shalin of this season. Seems like these comparisons have reached Shalin too. Shalin took to his Instagram Stories and responded, “Whenever there is a new season of Bigg Boss, how does my name come up? I was in Bigg Boss season 16. But in every season my name is linked somehow. Har ek season mei mujhe kisi na kisi se compare karte hai (In each season, someone is compare). Why does that happen I do not know.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Even in Season 18, everyone was talking about me, and in Season 19 too. Now also they are saying someone else is Shalin. I am one and only! Please stop comparing me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Even in Season 18, everyone was talking about me, and in Season 19 too. Now also they are saying someone else is Shalin. I am one and only! Please stop comparing me.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why does Shalin Bhanot feel he is being compared to contestants in each Bigg Boss season? Shalin Bhanot expressed confusion about why his name comes up in discussions about new contestants every season, despite only participating in Season 16. He noted that comparisons seem to arise in every subsequent season. How is Qazi Touqeer's behavior reminiscent of past Bigg Boss contestants? Qazi Touqeer has displayed a larger-than-life personality and dramatic reactions similar to those of past contestants like Shalin Bhanot and Tanya Mittal, which has prompted viewers to draw comparisons. What did Mahhi Vij mean by calling Bigg Boss 20 a 'divorcee special'? Mahhi Vij referred to Bigg Boss 20 as a 'divorcee special' in light of her and fellow contestants Isha Rikhi and Mary Kom, all of whom are going through significant personal transitions, highlighting their shared experiences.

Shalin was known for his larger-than-life behaviour in the house, as well as his dramatic reactions to even minor situations. Qazi seemed to display a similar side on the very first episode. He teased Arishfa before later trying to downplay Yung DSA’s mistake. The situation eventually escalated into an argument between the two. Although the rapper had not even mentioned Qazi’s parents, Qazi was heard saying, “baap pe mat jana (don't bring my father in between).”

Shalin in Bigg Boss 20

Qazi is already emerging as one of the more noticeable personalities in the house, but his behaviour is also giving viewers a sense of déjà vu. His tendency to put himself at the centre of conversations and constantly talk about his achievements is reminiscent of Tanya Mittal. In a video from the live feed, Qazi was seen sitting with a group of contestants and telling them that he had built a special “coffee tanki” at his home in Kashmir, similar to a water tank, simply because he is a coffee lover. In another video doing the rounds on social media, he claimed that he is a commando and can do 20 push-ups in five minutes.

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Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on Bigg Boss 20 and in Colors TV.