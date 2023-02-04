Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur to marry fiancé Nikhil Patel in March, will move to Africa

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur will be marrying her UK-based fiancé Nikhil Patel this March. Dalljiet is the ex-wife of actor Shalin Bhanot, who is currently on Bigg Bosss 16. The TV actor will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon. She met her fiancé, who works in a finance company, at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur wishes ex-husband Shalin Bhanot luck ahead of Bigg Boss 16 finale: 'Be patient, be calm, stay strong')

Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged on January 3 in Nepal. After the marriage, she will make sure that she brings Jaydon to India to meet his father and her ex-husband can meet his son whenever he wants to.

In an interview with ETimes, Dalljiet shared details of her big life change, "The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised."

The actor also revealed that Nikhil also has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika, from his previous relationship. She said about their first meeting, "He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us."

Shalin and Dalljiet met when they were working together on the TV show Kulvaddhu in 2006. They were married December 9, 2009 and welcomed their son Jaydon in 2014. A year later, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shaleen of domestic violence.

In December, when Bigg Boss 16 contestants received messages from family and friends, Shalin broke down reading a letter from his family. Dalljiet shared the video of his emotional breakdown on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.”

She had competed as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Shalin and Dalljiet had won the fourth season of the dance reality series Nach Baliye in 2009. Known for her role as Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka, Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2.

