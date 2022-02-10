Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal recalls 'gol nabhi' pitch which made Ashneer Grover say 'zindagi barbad hogi'

Shark Tank India has received immense appreciation and an amazing response from the audience. Shark Anupam Mittal talked about one of the most surprising pitches of the season in an intervie

Anupam, the co-founder of Shaadi.com, remembered a couple of pitches during an interview, but also made sure to mention one that took him by surprise. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he said, “This guy comes with his wife, I welcomed him to the show, and the first thing that comes out of his mouth is, ‘What’s your fantasy?’ I hid my face in embarrassment and decided not to get into a discussion with him, who knows what he’d reveal.”

Anupam continued, “He said that his fantasy is a deep and round belly button. We didn’t know whether to laugh or to cry, we didn’t know what to do. And this man had invented a device that he said could help you get a deep and round belly button. So he called a dancer on stage, saying, ‘Bahar lao sundari ko’, and a ‘nachaniya’ came out. And he displayed her deep and round belly button. So, on the one hand I’m thinking of belly buttons, then this guy is asking for investment, and the other sharks are laughing. I didn’t know what to do, you have to see it.”

In the video of the pitch, shared on YouTube, all the sharks can be seen laughing as the entrepreneur made his presentation. Ashneer can be seen storming out at him, saying, “I am laughing at myself for I’m wasting my time here. There are so many problems in the world, you could have made anything. I think this is a gimmicky product… There is no demand for this, there is no medical use for this… I’m not going to mince my words. You wasted your time and ours. Be serious. Don’t sell this, aapne iss product pe adha second bhi barbaad kiya nah toh aapki zindagi barbaad hogi (if you waste even half a second on this product, you will ruin your life).”

Shark Tank India's special episode will air on February 11. The episode will be hosted by comedian Abish Mathew. The panel will feature Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure), and Aman Gupta (boAt).

