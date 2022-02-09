Shark Tank special episode promo out. Here's where and when to watch Getting Candid with the Sharks

After Shark Tank India concluded, SonyLIV is all set to release a special episode with the ‘sharks’. In a new promo shared by SonyLIV on Instagram, it was revealed that the show will be titled Getting Candid With The Sharks.

The episode will be hosted by comedian Abish Mathew. The panel, as shown in the promo, will feature Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure), and Aman Gupta (boAt). Ashneer Grover (BharatPe) and Ghazal Alagh (Mama Earth) were not present.

In the promo, Abish called the panel ‘sharks with a heart’, ‘a bit cynical but as sweet as possible’. The special episode will stream on SonyLIV on February 11 at 9 pm.

In the clip, Aman is seen telling all in Hindi, "Normally, the average cut time is around one hour. In that, Anupam speaks for thirty minutes. Namita doesn't need to say much." Peyush then teased that Namita speaks little as she only needs to say if she has the expertise or not. It was in reference to memes on Namita and how she often says that doesn't have the required expertise.

When asked who is the easiest to convince, Vineeta Singh pointed at Aman and said, “All that one needs to say is ‘I love you Aman’ and he is impressed.” As the other 'sharks' burst out laughing, Aman said, "Apni value hai bhai (I've value)." The promo also showed a few moments from Shark Tank India's first season.

Sharing the clip, SonyLIV captioned the post, "From their funny jokes to their quirky styles, we are Getting Candid With The Sharks along with Abish Mathew! Stream this exclusive episode on 11th Feb at 9 PM, only on #SonyLIV!"

Budding entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to the panel of 'sharks' on Shark Tank. They offered their expertise and investment in exchange for equity in their company. The show, which began airing in December, came to an end recently.

