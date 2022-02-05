Inside Anupam Mittal's Shark Tank after party which had all the '7 sharks and their 7 spouses'. See pics

Shark Tank India has received immense appreciation and an amazing response from the audience. On Friday, the last episode of the show was aired and all the sharks partied after watching it together at Anupam Mittal's party.

Anupam shared a live video from the party where, he introduced all the sharks and their spouses. He captioned the video, “Last episode.”

In the video, apart from Anupam and his wife Anchal Kumar, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh were also spotted.

Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal and his wife Nimisha Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, her husband Vikas Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh along with her husband Varun Alagh, BoAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta and his wife Priya Dagar said “Hi” to the fans.

Namita also shared photos on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture with Anupam and Anchal, Namita wrote, “Thanks Anupam Mittal and Anchal Kumar for the most incredible after party with all 7 sharks, 7 spouses & Sony team.”

Sharing another picture with all the sharks, their spouses and the team behind Shark Tank India, Namita wrote, “Watching the last episode together … love you guys.”

Ashneer also shared a photo and captioned it, “It’s a wrap to an amazing journey @sharktank.india Season 1. Thanks everyone.”

Ashneer Grover shares picture from Anupam Mittal's Shark Tank after party.

Peyush's wife Nidhi also shared a photo of him on her Instagram handle, with the caption, “Awesome times… so much work ahead! Badalte Bharat ki nayi tasveer (New image of an evolving India).”

Even though the second season of the show has not been announced yet, viewers have seen Sharks Ashneer and Anupam telling few entrepreneurs to come again in the second season of the show.

