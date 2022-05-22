Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal says sales of many companies he invested in have grown up to 25X

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India judge and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, on Sunday claimed that several companies in which he invested, during the reality show, have seen an increase in sales. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a photo as he interacted with Sunfoxx's Rajat Jain. Posting the picture, Anupam said that the companies he invested in had their sales grow up to ‘25 times in a few months’. (Also Read | Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal reacts after YouTuber imitates him and says, 'koi mujhe baat nahi karne deta'. Watch)

In the picture, Anupam was seen looking at Rajat who had an ECG device maker with him. The duo sat at a table inside a room. Sharing the post, Anupam captioned it, "An intense strategy session with @jai_rajat of #Sunfoxx the ECG device maker we funded on @sharktank.india. Since Nov, their sales are up 5X. In fact, many of the companies I have invested in have seen their sales soar from 3X to 25X in a few months. Do I just pick them right, is it the #sharktankindia magic, or a bit of both? What do you think?"

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You are magic Anupam, real magic, not Koi Mil Gaya wala Jaadu (alien character in the film) love u man." Anupam replied with, "Haha .. thanks (folding hands emoji)." "Magic of both. But of course ur support is higher side I think," commented another fan. A person said, "That's a magic of both, their hard work , intelligence and right guidance of yours."

"In my opinion, it’s a bit of both! Shark tank gave them a platform to receive opinion and feedback and then there’s you who very thoughtfully chooses after having so much experience! Hats off and congratulations on yet another successful venture," read a comment. "It's clearly shark tank magic, I am pretty sure the one which couldn't get any investment at all should have grown 10x just by the exposure that they got. Coming this season with my product for 0 ask and , just to get them exposure. And lucky if I can get you guys on board," said a fan.

"I think that the Shark Tank India has turned the tables for startups. Indian Customer has his heart in Television and they truly believe in the marketing done by TV. And Shark Tank has made a great place among the hearts of Indian Customers. And sharks are also responsible for the sales. TV has given a great marketing on AIR no digital ad can get," said another person.

In Shark Tank India, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television, budding entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to a ‘sharks’ panel consisting of successful entrepreneurs. They were willing to invest their money, time, and expertise to help the company reach the next level.

Apart from Anupam, Ashneer Grover (BharatPe co-founder), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart co-founder and CEO), and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh also featured in the show.

