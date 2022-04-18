Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal reacts after YouTuber imitates him and says, 'koi mujhe baat nahi karne deta'. Watch

YouTuber Mithilesh Patankar shared a video of himself imitating Shark Tank India fame Anupam Mittal. The video also features Anupam, who is the man behind shaadi.com, makaan.com and many other brands. Anupam's fans appreciated Mithilesh's acting in the video. Also Read: Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal, family pose with their horse, fans call it Shaadi.com scheme: 'Rishta pakka toh ghodi free'

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Mithilesh wrote, “Haha. OMG! I can't believe I did this. OMG! Koi baat he nahi karne deta hai (Nobody lets me talk)." In the video, Mithilesh can be seen imitating Anupam and complaining that “koi mujhe baat he nahi karne deta hai (Nobody lets me talk).” In the show, Anupam said this several times, when others Sharks didn't let him talk or when he got interrupted in between.

Mithilesh said, “I want to buy taps because I want to invest in bathroom because mujhe koi ‘bath’ nahi karne deta hai.” In the later part of the video, Anupam is seen silently entering the room where Mithilesh was imitating him. Looking at him, Mithilesh says “Hai la (Oh)” and both of them start laughing.

One fan commented, “Next week mission Ashneer Grover.” Another one said, “How do you find these ideas? Lol." While one wrote, “Bath karne do mere Anupam ji ko then (Let him talk),” along with laughing emojis, another one said, “This is too funny." Many appreciated Mithilesh saying, “kya acting ki hai (what a nice act),” and “amazing video.”

Apart from Anupam, Shark Tank India also featured BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

