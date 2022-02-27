Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal accepts making a few deals he shouldn't have, says he wasn't 'thinking straight'

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal earlier said that he invested Rs. 5.4 crore on the show. In a new interview, Anupam has said that he regrets making deals out of FOMO (Fear of being missed out). The last episode of the show aired earlier this month. Anupam is the man behind Shaadi.com. Read More: Anupam Mittal says he invested Rs. 5.4 crore on Shark Tank India's entrepreneurs: '67 out of 198 pitches scored deals'

In an interview with Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat, Anupam said “My deal flow is very strong, in terms of number of deals and even quality of deals. You know, I am talking to some of the top entrepreneurs, and my problem is I don’t have enough time and capital to be able to deploy in everything I think is great.”

He also talked about how he invested in companies out of FOMO and regretted it later. He said, “I did not go into the show thinking that I will put in money ₹10 crore or ₹20 crore in this or that idea. But my problem is I got caught in FOMO (fear of missing out). And in Shark Tank, there are your fellow investors, it’s a high-stress situation and a competitive spirit. The logic goes out of the window. You’re not thinking straight anymore. The only way it gets exciting is when you invest money. So in that pursuit of excitement and getting caught up in FOMO I ended up making several deals I shouldn’t have.”

Read More: Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal calls himself ‘faltu aadmi’ for featuring in all episodes: ‘Do what you can'

Anupam started Sagaai.com in 1997, the name of the website was later changed to Shaadi.com in 1999. In July 2015, Anupam had invested in around 200 start-up businesses, such as Interactive Avenues, Druva, Sapience Analytics, Pretty Secrets, Cafe Zoe, Peel Works, TaxSpanner, Fab Hotels, Ketto, Prop Tiger, Big basket, FarEye, Lets Venture and more.

Apart from Anupam, the show also featured BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

