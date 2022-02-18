Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover recalls how he got selected for it: ‘Didn’t have the craze to be part of the show'

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover revealed that he didn't watch Shark Tank's international version before signing the Indian show.In an interview, Ashneer added that he didn't have the “craze” of featuring on the show.

Shark Tank India, which started airing in December last year, came to a close earlier this month. In an interview, Ashneer, co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, revealed how he was approached for the show.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, who hosts YouTube talk show Figuring It Out, Ashneer said, “Sony had reached out to Venture Catalyst, an early stage investor. The company had invested in BharatPe, and they received 80 times the amount as returns. So, Venture Catalyst gave Sony a list of 300 founders who were potential judges for the show that they could approach. After that, Sony did its own background research and then reached out to me.”

He added: “Since I didn't watch Shark Tank, I did not have the craze to be a part of Shark Tank India. I was told that investing was a part of it and I said yes to the show. I had a very good conversation with the show runner, Bimal (Unnikrishnan) and there was this mutual sense of comfort. I also wanted to know who the other judges were because it was critical for me to sit with the right set of people.”

Shark Tank India features budding entrepreneurs seeking to start or grow their businesses with the help of a panel of business tycoons, who offer their guidance and money in exchange for equity in the company. The first season premiered on Sony Entertainment turned out to be hugely popular.

Apart from Ashneer, Shark Tank India also featured business personalities such as MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt Aman Gupta, and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal.

