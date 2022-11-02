Shark Tank India season 2: Meet new shark, Car Dekho CEO Amit Jain

Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh are out and Amit Jain is in on the second season of Shark Tank India. The new shark was unveiled in a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Tuesday. Amit Jain is the co-founder and CEO of Car Dekho, an online portal for selling and buying used cars. (Also read: Shark Tank India season 2 releases first promo, introduces the sharks)

Ashneer was the founder of the fintech company BharatPe. He was removed from his job and got into a lot of controversy earlier this year for an alleged fraud. He was a hot favourite among the audience for his no-nonsense attitude but sadly, he and Ghazal won't be coming back even as all the rest of the five sharks do.

Amit is the only new entry. He is from Jaipur and studied at IIT Delhi. He worked for a while in Austin, Texas with a company and started his first startup there. He later started Car Dekho with his brother in 2007, which he said on an HT Smartcast show Minding My Business: The CEO Story, has turned into a 'billion dollar company'.

Amit Jain with his family.

When asked what he works with, his head or heart, when making tough business decisions, he said, “I think I am both, depending on the context. I am very objective most of the times. When it comes to people side of things, I am more heart and when it comes to business side of things, I am more head.” About expanding his brand to other countries, said, “We are in South East Asia now. Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines are three we have already been doing business in. It's been a good start.”

Apart from Amit Jain, there will be returning sharks Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Aman Gupta of BoAt.

