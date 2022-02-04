Shark Tank India: Vineeta Singh hilariously mimics Anupam Mittal's baritone. Namita Thapar says, 'Roasted'. Watch

On the recent episode of reality show Shark Tank India, a bidding war between two sharks turned into hilarious banter when SUGAR Cosmetics CEO and co-founder Vineeta Singh mimicked Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal's baritone.

On Thursday night's episode, entrepreneurs from a company called Nomad Food Projects presented their business of bacon jams before the sharks. During the interaction, when Anupam tried to talk to the pitchers, he was interrupted by Vineeta.

At this, an annoyed Anupam turned towards her and asked, "Tum yaar kuch bolti bhi ho ki sirf chillaati ho (Do you talk or just shout)?" Vineeta responded by mimicking Anupam's voice mockingly and said, "I will try your baritone," before turning to the pitchers and saying in the same voice, "Ab aap sawaal ka jawaab humein dijiye (Now answer our question)."

As the other sharks laughed, she turned to Anupam again and asked, "Does it sound better?" Fellow shark Namita Thapar exclaimed, "Roasted!" Anupam then critiqued Vineeta's attempt and said, "Thoda time lagega (It will take you some time." Vineeta responded by saying, "Main aati hoon aapke paas practice karne (I will come to you to practice)".

On Shark Tank India, there are seven 'sharks'--all successful entrepreneurs and titans of the industry--who see budding entrepreneurs pitch their businesses, seeking the sharks' investment. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm, with the season finale airing on February 4.

Apart from Anupam and Vineeta, the panel features five other ‘sharks’ - Ashneer Grover (BharatPe co-founder), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

