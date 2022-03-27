Shark Tank's Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal inspect Ashneer Grover's infamous ' 1 crore' table: 'Hum bhi bana lenge'

It was a Shark Tank India reunion as entrepreneurs and 'sharks' Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal met Ashneer Grover at his house. The trio wasted no time in poking fun at a recent controversy Ashneer faced when it was claimed that he spent ₹1 crore on a dining table. In a series of pictures Ashneer shared from their meet-up, Aman and Anupam can be seen inspecting the table and wondering what is special about it. Also read: Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank India shares dining table's pic after report claims it's worth ₹1 crore: 'Not even 0.5%'

Ashneer shared a picture collage from their meeting on his Instagram on Saturday, with speech bubbles added, in the form of a comic book. "Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left! @sharktank.india," he wrote alongside the post. All three entrepreneurs were judges - or 'sharks' - on the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India, which aired from December to February.

In the pictures, the three are standing in front of Ashneer's dining table and Aman says in the form of a speech bubble, "Look this is Ashneer bhai's 10 crore dining table. There must be at least two diamonds here." To this, Anupam asks him to inspect it thoroughly. But as he finds nothing, Aman brings out Ashneer's signature line, "Yeh sab dogalapan hai (All this is hypocrisy)." The three then laugh as Aman says his own trademark line, "Hum bhi bana lenge (We'll also make one)."

Earlier this month, a report by Bloomberg had quoted sources from Ashneer's former company BharatPe claiming that Ashneer and his wife Madhuri live a lavish lifestyle and that he spent $130,000 (approximately ₹1 crore) on a dining room table. Reacting to it, Ashneer had shared a picture of his dining table on Twitter and written, "Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a ₹10 crore dining table !! Haha! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them."

In another tweet, he wrote, "It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put ₹10 cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn and put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1: Lavishness - 0."

Ashneer is the founder of BharatPe and he was recently removed from the company after a long-drawn fight against other employees and co-founders. Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt while Anupam is the founder of Shaadi.com.

