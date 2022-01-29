Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover bluntly tells pitcher ‘naukri dhoond’, Namita Thapar asks him to be nicer. Watch

Shark Ashneer Grover was his usual blunt self on Friday's episode of Shark Tank India. The Bharat Pe founder told a pitcher straight to his face that the business idea he was chasing after was shoddy and he needs to invest his energies elsewhere.

Telling the pitcher why he could not support his business--a platform that could bring students and potential scholarship-funding corporations together--Ashneer said, "Problem sahi hai. Tere se naa ho paega (The problem is clear: you cannot handle it). The reason behind it is simple,” he said, as he went on to explain how the contestant could not even make use of his own company to get students on board for coding through his scholarship programme.

“Think for yourself first. If you can’t solve your own issues, how will you solve them for others? Mereko lagta hai bhai tu naukri dhoond. Tereko pehele samjhna padega dhanda hota kaise hai. Unicorn banne ke liye kood gaya tu. Nahi ho paega were se. Chorr de isko. Apna bhi time waste karra hai (I think you should find yourself a job. You should first figure out how to do a business. You set out to become the unicorn. You can’t do it. Let it be. You are wasting your time),” he told the disappointed contestant. Ashneer rubbed it in by saying that the company’s logo and title was the best thing about the pitch, which went downhill as soon as the contestant arrived.

His co-shark, Namita Thapar was not so impressed with his tone. “Yaar Ashneer, thoda sa toh sugarcoated bola karo (sugarcoat your words a bit),” she said. “Ek question mujhe aap log se poochna hai (I have to ask you all something). If we have a choice, why can’t we tell them (the contestants) that you won’t be able to scale it but yes, you can manage a small or mid-size business? Direct salary kama, naukri kar kya hota hai (Why do you need to be so direct and tell him to find a job or earn a salary)," she asked. However, this time, other sharks also agreed that Ashneer was right in the way he handled the pitcher.

“Sometimes you are nicest to people by not being nice to them. Aaj agar maine hadka dia hai usko, ki tere se nahi ho paega, best karma kia hai iske liye (If today I gave him an earful, told him that he can’t do it, it was the best thing I could have done for him),” Ashneer said. At the end, everyone agreed that they want the contestant to prove them wrong someday.

