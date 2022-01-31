Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh is floored by Saloni Gaur's impression of her, asks, 'Will you marry me?'

Shark Tank India is the new flavour of the month. The popular reality show - and its 'sharks' - have become quite popular since its launch last year. From appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show to making collaborative videos with stand-up comics, the sharks are everywhere.

Recently, social media influencer Saloni Gaur indulged in some funny banter with one of the sharks--Vineeta Singh, the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, which led to Vineeta jokingly asking Saloni to marry her.

On Saturday, Saloni shared a video on Twitter, in which she was imitating Vineeta. In the video, Saloni re-imagined Vineeta as a matchmaker reacting to prospective matches and their parents in much the same style that she speaks to pitchers on the show. "For fellow Shark Tank fans," Saloni captioned the video. The video received a lot of love and appreciation, garnering over 250k views in two days.

Vineeta seemed to love the video. Sharing Saloni's original post on her own feed, she wrote, "Epic @salonayyy will you marry me?!" and added a laughing emoji. Furthering the banter, Saloni replied, "I hope there’s no debt involved in this offer." Taking the bait, Vineeta quizzed Saloni on her social media handle and said, "No, but can we discuss the 3 Ys in your brand name?"

Shark Tank India is a show where budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a group of self-made entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’ and seek their investment. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm.

Apart from Vineeta, Shark Tank India features six other ‘sharks’ - Anupam Mittal, (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

