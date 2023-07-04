A team of scientists found themselves encircled by a group of formidable sharks in the waters off O'ahu, the vibrant Hawaiian island. The heart-pounding incident unfolded during the making of the exclusive documentary Sharkcano: Hawaii, set to air as part of National Geographic's thrilling Sharkfest programming event.

Sharkfest sneak peek! Scientists face off formidable sharks in Sharkcano: Hawaii(Twitter/@NatGeoTV)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The thrilling video clip, a sneak peek of Sharkcano: Hawaii, showcases researchers Mike Heithaus and Frances Farabaugh as they embark on a quest to uncover the mysteries behind the attraction of various shark species to Hawaiian waters. The documentary, scheduled to premiere at 8 p.m. on July 20, aims to shed light on the captivating science that draws these majestic creatures to volcanic islands like Hawaii.

"Our goal with Sharkcano: Hawaii is to provide audiences with insight into the multiple reasons why sharks are drawn to these volcanic areas," explained Heithaus when speaking to Newsweek. "One possibility is that sharks come here to find mates. So, we wanted to investigate if Galapagos sharks, known to inhabit the region, might be mating there. We look for bite marks as evidence of male-female interactions during mating. The presence of scars tells us that Galapagos sharks are indeed mating in the area."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Galapagos sharks, members of the Carcharhinidae family, are globally distributed in tropical oceanic regions. The species was initially identified near the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, which bestowed its name upon them. These sharks are among the largest of their family, reaching lengths of up to 11 feet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The underwater encounter captured in the documentary highlights the intensity of swimming with Galapagos sharks. The researchers found themselves surrounded by a rapidly multiplying group, as Heithaus shared, "You can go from one shark to 10, to 20, or even more, really quickly." However, Heithaus reassured that the scientists were not in danger, emphasizing the calm demeanor of the sharks and the presence of safety divers as a precautionary measure.

The chosen research location, notorious for shark attacks in Hawaii, prompted Heithaus and Farabaugh to exercise caution during their investigations. Working alongside safety divers, the scientists meticulously collected photographic evidence while remaining vigilant for any potential risks.

The documentary footage captures the unfolding drama as initially, one Galapagos shark makes an appearance, followed swiftly by another. Notably, the sharks exhibit telltale signs of male-female interactions, with scars and bite marks clearly visible. The suspense heightens when the duo of sharks is soon joined by a larger group, encircling the scientists and creating an awe-inspiring spectacle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Sharkfest continues to captivate viewers with its thrilling lineup, Sharkcano: Hawaii promises to be a mesmerizing addition to the roster. Audiences eagerly await the documentary's premiere, eager to witness the incredible encounters between scientists and these magnificent creatures, showcasing the delicate balance between humans and the natural world.