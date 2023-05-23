Sheezan Khan remembers playing Ali in Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul, talks about ‘fear’

Sheezan Khan has shared a picture of himself, dressed as his character from Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul. Sheezan exited the show soon after he was arrested post the death of co-star Tunisha Sharma. He is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Capetown, South Africa. (Also read: Tunisha Sharma's mom reacts to Sheezan Khan starring in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13)

Sheezan Khan talks about his exit from Ali Baba: Daastan E Kabul.

Sharing the picture, Sheezan wrote, "Fear Doesn’t Exist anywhere except in the mind Styling @stylebysaachivj Team @sanzimehta777 @colorstv #KhatronKeKhiladi13."

He also shared a video on his Instagram Stories, and talked about the character. “Abhi bhi log puchte rehte hai ke Alibaba kyun chhoda, kahan chhoda. I never played Ali, I was Ali, and I am Ali. Kaha chodha? I didn't leave, bas ek bandhan se toot kar dusre bandhan mein aa gaye. Aur kya? (People still keep asking me why I left Alibaba. But when did I leave it? I never played the character, I am Ali. I just left one bond to form another one)," Sheezan said as he smiled to the camera.

“I think yahi ek kalakar ki khoobi hoti hai jo apne aap ko ek jagah rokta nahi hai. Aage aage badhta rehta hai, aur badhna bhi chahiye, ussi ko kala kehte hai (I think that is what every artist does - keeps moving ahead and that is what he must do. That is art). I am very happy so I guess that's all that matters,” he added.

Last year, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the fantasy TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and Sheezan was arrested a day later when her mother accused him of abetment to suicide.

After he secured bail in March this year, Sheezan had to seek separate permission to go out of the country for shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma was extremely upset when the court granted permission to Sheezan to travel aboard. Vanita had said in a statement that by giving a chance to “someone undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages”, the channel and producers of the show are sending a message to the society.

"Ki koi bhi crime karke aap celebrity ban jate ho aur aapke liye reality shows ka window directly open ho jata hai? (By committing any crime, you become a celebrity and the window of reality shows opens directly for you), " she said.

