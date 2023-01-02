Sheezan Khan's mother asks Tunisha Sharma's mom what she wants: 'Dusri ma ka baccha bhi suicide karle?'

The mother of Sheezan Khan, who is accused in actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, has angrily asked the late actor's mother if she wanted her son to die by suicide as well. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sheezan's mother said that Tunisha Sharma was very close to her family. She also said that Tunisha was like her youngest child. (Also Read | Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's family addresses accusations, hijab photo and more at press conference)

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. Within hours of the actor's death, Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. Sheezan was reportedly dating Tunisha and broke up a fortnight before she took the step. The duo starred together in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

In a video shared by TellyTalkIndia, Sheezan's mother said to the media persons in Hindi, "She was my daughter. We know how difficult this journey is for me and my family. On one side, there was this girl who was very close to our family. She was like the youngest child in the family. Maybe she was 20 years old but for me, she was 10 years old. On one side is the child who left us, and on the other side is my son who is innocent, who didn't do anything."

She continued, "Her mother (Vanita Sharma) is levelling allegations against my son. What do you want Vanita ji? What do you want? Ek bacchi ne suicide karliya aur dusri ma ka baccha bhi suicide karle. Aapke torture karke aapke pressure mein aake? (One kid has committed suicide, the other child should also commit suicide? Due to your torture and under your pressure)?"

On Monday, Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and said that the actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma. She also denied that Sheezan had any other girlfriend, than Tunisha and called it a false narrative being spread.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, addressing a press conference on Friday had made several allegations against Sheezan. "Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan's room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well."

with ANI inputs

