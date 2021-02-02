Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala has said that she is shocked at how the makers have been encouraging Rakhi Sawant's 'obnoxious' behaviour on the show. Rakhi has created multiple narratives during her Bigg Boss 14 stint, including her one-sided obsession with Abhinav Shukla and her mysterious husband, Ritesh.

In an interview, Shefali said that she expected Rakhi to be reprimanded for her actions, especially after what happened in the past week.

She told ETimes, "This week thumbs down to Rakhi Sawant and the makers of Bigg Boss 14 for encouraging her. I expected that Rakhi would be bashed during the Weekend Ka Vaar, for the way she has behaved this week. Initially, she entertained with her love story but suddenly her love has gone to an obsession level and I am not enjoying it."

She continued, "Rakhi Sawant was entertaining for two weeks, but when she passed nasty comments, pulled the strings of Abhinav's shorts, she became irritating for me. People might find her entertaining but for me she has crossed her limits. I don't know why she is not being given the reality check. Is this for TRP? I think Rakhi had the box full of antics and they have got over so now she will continue to irritate the housemates. Her antics have become obnoxious and it is no more entertaining. She turned torture from entertaining."

A similar opinion was shared by writer Gautam Hegde, who went a step further in an Instagram post, and called out host Salman Khan for dismissing Rakhi's behaviour, and instead humiliating Abhinav.

He wrote that Rakhi's antics, which include 'wanting to slit her wrist because she likes Abhinav, discussing with Phogat that she wants to share Abhinav with Rubina, (coming) with Abhinav’s name scribbled on all parts of her body', were ignored by Salman, who said that it was all done in 'good humour'.

