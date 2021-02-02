Writer Gautam Hegde has had enough of Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan picking on his friend, contestant Abhinav Shukla. In an Instagram post on Monday, Gautam called Salman a 'biased host', and said that the most recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar was the worst he'd ever seen.

Gautam took to social media and defended Abhinav, who is participating in the show along with his wife, Rubina Dilaik. In his note, he accused Salman of being unfairly lenient towards Rakhi Sawant, whose behaviour on the show Gautam likened to harassment.





He wrote, "This weekend was probably the worst episode of Bigg Boss. There have been episodes before where the host has sounded biased towards someone or the other, but this time, I could not see how they chose to shrug off something as serious as harassment and make the victim sound like someone seeking attention and worse, they tried to convince him that he was visible to the audience because of these antics!"

He continued, "Abhinav Shukla is a perfectly behaved gentleman, and no one can take that away from him - the viewers who watch the show, and whoever has worked with him or knows him will vouch for it. Initially on the show, he came across as ‘boring’ and ‘did not give content’ and someone who ‘spoke about science’ and that was mocked at. Then they mocked at him for piggybacking on his wife’s ticket to the show. But he just kept his head held high and kept going. He was the right contestant for the wrong show, but he slowly picked up the ropes."

Gautam wrote that after the arrival of Rakhi Sawant, 'everyone was entertained because they got to see an awkward funny side of Abhinav', but that Rakhi's behaviour crossed the line. He wrote that Rakhi's antics, which include 'wanting to slit her wrist because she likes Abhinav, discussing with Phogat that she wants to share Abhinav with Rubina, (coming) with Abhinav’s name scribbled on all parts of her body', were dismissed by Salman, who said that it was all done in 'good humour'.

"Excuse me? If a man were to write a girl’s name just above his underwear line claiming his love for her and trying to pull her bra strap, would that be called harmless entertainment?" he continued. "When I read heartening posts in support of him, it warms my heart and he is a winner in that regard already. Because finally there is a man who has earned respect and won hearts by playing even Bigg Boss like a gentleman’s game!"

Recently, producer Pritish Nandy also had complaints about Salman. On January 31, he tweeted, “Watching @BiggBoss I find @BeingSalmanKhan often very tough on @RubiDilaik and @nikkitamboli my favourite contestants. This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist."





