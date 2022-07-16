Shehnaaz Gill hugs emotional fans, gives flying kisses to paparazzi as they call her 'Punjab di Katrina'. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill was her goofy self as she attended HT India’s Most Stylish 2022 on Friday. The Punjabi actor-singer had sweet interactions with fans and paparazzi at the event, which have been receiving a lot of love from her fans on social media. Shehnaaz also gave a speech as she won an award at the event. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan poses with photographers at India’s Most Stylish 2022, fans call him ‘down-to-earth’

As Shehnaaz arrived at HT India’s Most Stylish 2022 and was posing for shutterbugs on the red carpet, she asked them, "Pehle ye batao main sundar lag rahi hoon na (first tell me I am looking pretty right)?" The paparazzi cheered for her and called her ‘Punjab di Katrina (Punjab’s Katrina Kaif),' and Shehnaaz blew them a kiss before walking away. A video of the interaction was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram and Shehnaaz's fans reacted to her gesture in the comments section, where many left heart emojis.

In another video, captured while Shehnaaz was leaving the event, she was seen hugging two emotional fans. One of the girls kissed Shehnaaz on the cheek, and the actor also gave her air kisses and patted her on the cheek before she left. Fans called Shehnaaz 'Queen of hearts' and a 'humble soul' for her gesture.

Shehnaaz also gave a goofy speech as she won the Most Stylish Emerging Face award. She said, "I didn't prepare a speech. But thank you for this award. I am already looking very beautiful, but I am feeling more good with this award and this title. I will watch the award and talk about it on my way home. I will show it to my family."

Several reports claim that Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which she will star opposite Jassie Gill. However, she refused to comment on these reports as the paparazzi asked her about her film at the event on Friday.

