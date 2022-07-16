Kartik Aaryan poses with photographers at India’s Most Stylish 2022, fans call him ‘down-to-earth’

Kartik Aaryan was in high spirits as he attended HT India’s Most Stylish 2022 on Friday. The actor not only won an award at the star-studded event in Mumbai, and interacted with his colleagues from Bollywood, he shared a memorable moment with the photographers at the event. The actor, who was last seen in the hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, surprised photographers, who were busy clicking pictures of celebs at the red carpet, with his sweet gesture. He posed with them for pictures. Read more: Kartik Aaryan hugs Shah Rukh Khan, who pats his cheek

Many celebs, including Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Shilpa Shetty were in attendance at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022. Kartik was one of the winners at the event. The actor won the Most Stylish Male award at the gala, while Kriti was declared Most Stylish Female. Kartik, who was dressed in a formal grey suit paired with a printed tie, was asked about his fashion sense and how he managed to look comfortable in everything he wore, while he received his award onstage. The actor said his secret to looking comfortable was ‘perfect size ke kapde (clothes that are perfect for his size)’.

As he made his way to the awards ceremony, Kartik posed for photos on the red carpet. The actor also took a moment to greet the paparazzi at the event. Before he posed with fans at India’s Most Stylish, Kartik also interacted with the photographers behind the glamorous celebrity red carpet photos.

He walked up to the photographers gathered near the red carpet and sat on chair with them. The actor borrowed one of the photographers' camera as he posed for the pictures. Many social media users reacted to Kartik’s photos with the paparazzi. On person wrote on Twitter, “The reason why Kartik is loved so much.” Another person tweeted, “Kartik Aryan is so down to earth.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON