Kartik Aaryan hugs Shah Rukh Khan, who pats his cheek; fans call them 'prince and king of Bollywood'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan had a sweet meeting as they ran into each other at a recent event in Mumbai, and fans can't get enough of their interaction. Shah Rukh and Kartik hugged each other and shared a laugh as they chatted at the event. Fans praised the actors and called them 'King and Prince of Bollywood.' Also Read| Kartik Aaryan reacts to being called 'king' after Shah Rukh Khan

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shah Rukh and Kartik Aaryan were seen dressed in all white and standing next to a motorcycle. The two leaned and hugged, after which Shah Rukh sweetly patted Kartik's cheek. They continued to laugh and chat while Shah Rukh started focusing on the bike in front of him.

Fans showered love on the post and praised how Shah Rukh interacts with people. One wrote, "The mentor, the inspiration to many stars. The way he greets Kartik is simply awwwdorable." Another fan called them 'self-made stars and legends.' One commented, "Awww look at the way he touches Kartik's cheek is filled with so much warmth and humbleness. He is a true rockstar."

Many called them 'King and Prince of Bollywood.' After the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik's fans had started calling him the king, a term that has been largely used for Shah Rukh. Reacting to it, Kartik had said that he can't accept this honour and would rather be called a prince. He told Siddharth Kannan, "I don't know about the importance but whenever I get these titles, of course, I feel good at first. I don’t think I want to accept the term king. I still have a long way to go, so it’s early to say that. I’ll take prince."

Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan film is expecting a theatrical release on November 4 this year. Shah Rukh is expecting three releases next year-- Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January, Atlee's Jawan in June, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December.

