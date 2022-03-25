Shehnaaz Gill on being trolled for looking 'happy' after Sidharth Shukla's death: 'He never told me not to laugh'

Shehnaaz Gill remembered late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla as she opened up about getting trolled for enjoying herself after his death. In a video that had surfaced on the internet over three months after Sidharth's death due to a heart attack, Shehnaaz was seen dancing as she attended an engagement party. The actor was trolled by some for dancing and laughing after Sidharth's death. Also Read| Shehnaaz Gill envisions Sidharth Shukla as her guardian angel in special birth anniversary post, fans get emotional

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about the incident in a recent appearance on Shilpa Shetty's chat show, Shape of You, which focuses on mental health and physical fitness. As Shilpa asked her about getting trolled for looking happy, Shehnaaz said Sidharth always wanted her to be happy.

She said, "If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it's only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what."

Shehnaaz said about her bond with the late actor, "Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don't have to give any explanation to anyone."

She added, "Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein (Sidharth never told me to stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laughing, and I will always laugh. And I will continue my work because I want to move far ahead in my life)." Shilpa stood up at this point to give Shehnaaz a hug.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, where their fans affectionately named them SidNaaz. Sidharth died of a heart attack in September 2021.

