Shehnaaz Gill on Sidnaaz tag given by fans to her and Sidharth Shukla: 'It was my everything, will stay with me forever'

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's pairing on Bigg Boss 13 captured fans' imagination. The two actors grew close during their stay in the Bigg Boss house and fans of the two dubbed them 'SidNaaz', a term that has stayed on even after Sidharth's death. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz opened up about what the tag means to her. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill on being trolled for looking 'happy' after Sidharth Shukla's death: 'He never told me not to laugh'

Sidharth Shukla died last September after a heart attack. He was 40. Although Sidharth and Shehnaaz never publicly acknowledged they were in a relationship, they always spoke about their bond and friendship. Their collaborations together always featured the hashtag SidNaaz on social media.

Speaking about the term affectionately coined by fans, Shehnaaz told Face Magazine, "For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."

In a recent appearance on Shilpa Shetty's chat show Shape of You, Shehnaaz opened up about her and Sidharth's bond. She said, "Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don't have to give any explanation to anyone."

In that interaction, the actor also addressed being trolled for 'looking happy' after Sidharth's death in September. "Sidharth never told me to stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laughing, and I will always laugh. And I will continue my work because I want to move far ahead in my life," she had said.

