Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home, shares report calling him Amitabh of TV

Actor Shekhar Suman slammed a Twitter user who questioned the source of his wealth. Shekhar, over the weekend, shared pictures of his lavish Mumbai home, which one person reacted to by questioning how the actor could afford such luxury.

Sharing several pictures of his house, Shekhar wrote on Twitter, "My tastes are simple. I like to have the best." In another tweet, he wrote, "Don't be scared of losing.. Go ahead and play the game.The field is open."

Reacting to one of the pictures, a Twitter user asked, "Itne paise aaya kahaan se (Where did you get all this money from)?" Shekhar replied, "Mehnat se.imaandaari se.lagan se (Through hard work, honesty, and dedication)."

In another tweet, he responded by sharing a screengrab of a news story in which he'd been described as the Amitabh Bachchan of the television industry. "Ab samajh mein aaya (Do you understand now)?" he wrote. "Though he doesn't divulge his fee, it is rumoured that he gets six times more money than other successful television stars," the news report read.

One person, jumping to Shekhar's defence, wrote, "Sometime around the mid-90's when Movers and Shakers came on air, @shekharsuman7 became the first Indian television artist to be paid Rs.1 lakh per episode. It was a big deal back then. I could be wrong, but if my memory serves me right, I remember reading this back in the day."

It was a busy weekend for the actor, who also wrote a series of tweets against a news channel which falsely reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Sharing a video report about his Adhyayan's alleged suicide, Shekhar wrote that at the time, his son was in Delhi and unreachable. "We all died a thousand deaths," he wrote.