Shilpa Shetty laughs as Terence Lewis lifts her in his arms on India’s Best Dancer, grooves to Chura Ke Dil Mera. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty was left shocked and burst out laughing as India's Best Dancer judge Terence Lewis jokingly lifted her up in his arms. In a new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Shilpa along with her India's Got Talent co-judges Badshah and Manoj Muntashir, appeared as guests on the show's finale episode.

In the episode, as Shilpa enjoyed the performances of the contestants she was heard saying, "Fabulous. What a fantastic act." She was also seen cheering the participants on. Shilpa also danced with Dharmesh and did the hook step of her song Chura Ke Dil Mera.

Dharmesh and singer Mika Singh were also guests on the show. In the video, Mika and Badshah also sang the former's song Main Tera Hero. Terence was seen lifting up Shilpa, who had a shocked expression on her face. Shilpa was later seen laughing as Terence twirled with her.

At the end of the video, a struggling Shilpa, trying to climb up the stairs was told Terence, "Mujhe upad chadna hai, chadne do (I want to go up on stage, let me go)." Terence held her hand stopping her from climbing up the stairs. The video ended with all the judges, guests and contestants grooving to Badshah's Jugnu.

Shilpa is one of the judges of India's Got Talent along with Badshah, Manoj and Kirron Kher. She often shares behind-the-scenes videos from her show on Instagram.

Shilpa also gives glimpses of her personal life on the social media platform. Recently, she had shared her first post with husband-businessman Raj Kundra after his arrest and subsequent bail in a pornography case. In the photo, the couple could be seen seeking blessings at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.

The duo recently celebrated Christmas together with their kids and friends in Mussoorie. Shilpa shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram from her getaway.

