Shilpa Shetty stuns as a water goddess as she dances to Nadiyon Paar in Super Dancer 4 finale, watch

Shilpa Shetty will present a special dance performance at the Super Dancer Chapter 4 finale this weekend. The actor is a judge on the dance reality show. In promos shared on Sony Television's social media handles on Thursday, Shilpa delivered a dance performance on the song Nadiyon Paar, from the film Roohi.

In the videos, Shilpa appears on the stage from a suspended platform, wearing a blue body-hugging outfit, an elaborate matching cape and a head gear, like a water goddess. She was joined by a group of back-up dancers as they performed to the song, picturised in Roohi on Janhvi Kapoor.

“I am looking forward to the Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav as it is going to be one of the best finale episodes ever in television history! Our young and full-of-life little finalists have earned their rightful position after showcasing their talent week on week. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to join us and celebrate dance - with powerful performances, entertaining acts and many surprises! I would like to wish the Super 5 all the very best and I can't wait to see who will be the next, Dance Ka Kal,” Shilpa said in a statement, as reported by India Today.

The five finalists of Super Dancer 4 are Florina Gogoi from Assam and her Super Guru Tushar Shetty, New Delhi's Esha Mishra and Super Guru Sonali Kar, Punjab's Sanchit Chanana and Super Guru Vartika Jha, Pruthviraj from Karnataka and Super Guru Subhranil Paul, and Neerja from Madhya Pradesh and Super Guru Bhavna Khanduja.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 also hosted a number of special guests. Recently, the show featured stars such as Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Hema Malini.