Shilpa Shinde demolishes wall with power tools, suggests 'unemployed people should try to change field'

Television actor Shilpa Shinde shared a video that made her fans laugh. In it, Shilpa was seen working at a construction site with power tools.

Dressed in a white kurta, black pants and a white hat, Shilpa Shinde was seen tearing down a wall with the help of a jackhammer. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Lockdown ho gaya toh mein construction field mein ghus gaya. Jiske pass abhi kaam nahi hai woh log apni field change kar sakte hain.. Time will heal everything..Stay Positive (After they announced the lockdown, I decided to do construction work. Those without work can change their fields)," she wrote.

Shilpa's fans thanked her for making them laugh. "Ma'am you are so funny Thanks a lot for making us laugh in this critical time..love you and thanks for motivation," wrote one. "Koi kaam chota nai hota, logo ki soch chotti hoti hai... (No such thing as a small job. It's only people's mentality that is small)," wrote another.

Shilpa keeps sharing pictures from old photoshoots and selfies on Instagram for her fans. She recently wished everyone on the festivals of Eid and Gudi Padwa.

The actor is famous for her work on the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. She left the show and later appeared on the 11th season of Bigg Boss. She also ended up winning the show.

She was also seen in last year's Balaji drama Paurashpur. She played wife of Annu Kapoor's character on the show. Shilpa was also part of Gangs Of Filmistan but said in an interview last year that she wanted to quit the show as it had become increasingly about Sunil Grover. She had also complained that actors were made to shoot non-stop for more than 12 hours every day, despite being promised that they would have to shoot only twice a week.