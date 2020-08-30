Shilpa Shinde wants to quit Gangs Of Filmistan, says she joined on condition of not working with Sunil Grover

tv

Television actor Shilpa Shinde, who agreed to be a part of the soon-to-be-aired comedy show Gangs Of Filmistan only after being assured that she would not work with comedian-actor Sunil Grover, is planning to quit the show after being ‘lied to’. Sunil is making his comeback on the small screen with the show after a year and a half.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shilpa said that she wants to quit Gangs Of Filmistan and claimed that the makers have ‘lied to’ her from the very beginning. She said that they have been shooting non-stop for more than 12 hours every day, despite being promised that they would have to shoot only twice a week.

Shilpa also said that she said yes to Gangs Of Filmistan after being assured that she will not be working with Sunil. “I had mentioned first only that I will do the show on one condition that I don’t want to work with Sunil Grover. This was my first term but they lied to me that, no, he is not there in the show. Later, I learnt from outside that he was part of the show. I questioned them so they revealed the entire cast to me, I was happy then. They again told me he has nothing to do with your part, he will be doing something else,” she said.

Shilpa said that unlike The Kapil Sharma Show, where different artists got a chance to display their skills in the comedy sketches, Gangs Of Filmistan was completely centered around Sunil. “However, he soon joined us in the gags. When he is around, you can’t do anything. He takes over the entire act. We are never given scripts, our gags get destroyed and we don’t get to perform at all. I am not making a comeback to stand behind in the crowd and clap,” she said.

Shilpa also alleged that the production house was flouting the guidelines of shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said that there was no monitoring of who was allowed to be on the sets and added that the time window allotted for shooting was not being adhered to either.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil expressed his excitement about being a part of Gangs Of Filmistan. “I want to make people smile and laugh in these tough times and that’s the reason why I am doing this show. I will be playing the role of a Don on the show and will enjoy the acts performed on stage. I agreed to do the show as pakk gaya tha paanch mahine se ghar baith kar (I was fed up of sitting at home for the last five months). Moreover, this is an interesting concept and I will be sitting away from the unit and judging them so the physical interaction will be reduced,” he said.

