Sunil Grover to make television comeback with new comedy show, for Covid-19 relief: ‘Can’t make vaccine, but can entertain’

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 11:14 IST

Bollywood and TV actor Sunil Grover is all set to return to television with a new comedy show, says a report. The proceeds of the show will reportedly go towards Covid-19 relief.

The show is titled Gangs of Filmistan, Mumbai Mirror reports. It will air on Star Bharat. Speaking about it, Sunil was quoted as saying: “I don’t know how to make a vaccine, but I know how to entertain and that’s what I aim to do.”

The show will reportedly have no celebrity guests or live audience. Sunil will be seen playing a don who wants to be entertained - so people come and perform for him. “For the first time I will be sitting on the other side and this way, will automatically observe social distancing.”

The overall cast also includes Shilpa Shinde, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, paritish Tripathi and Jatin Suri.

However, he will not be revisiting the iconic characters, Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati, that he played on The Kapil Sharma Show. “I will not be revisiting any of my iconic characters, like Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati. I come with a new character, but with same old intentions. I hadn’t planned on doing a show, but the offer was too good to pass up.”

Sunil was one of the most popular figures in The Kapil Sharma Show, till a fight between Kapil Sharma, the show’s host, and him, while on a flight from Australia, made him quit the show. He has since gone on to make his film debut. He starred in Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Speaking to Mid-Day last year, Sunil had said candidly, “It is a Salman Khan film and nobody bothers if Sunil Grover is a part of it or not. People will throng theatres to watch him, but it excites me to be just part of this world and exploring genres.”

“Salman is a huge star. Whether Bharat is released with or without me, it wouldn’t make a difference. If not me, somebody else would have done the role. I have put in my best for the film. I want to stay humble and just enjoy the moment,” he had continued.

