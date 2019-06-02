Sunil Grover: ‘Whether Bharat is released with or without me, it wouldn’t make a difference’

Actor Sunil Grover, who has entertained audiences through the years as part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, will feature in his first big commercial release with Bharat. Ahead of its Eid release, Sunil spoke about the experience. He admitted that with a huge star like Salman Khan in the film, nobody would bother if he is there or not in the film.

Speaking to Mid Day, Sunil was his candid best. He said, “It is a Salman Khan film and nobody bothers if Sunil Grover is a part of it or not. People will throng theatres to watch him, but it excites me to be just part of this world and exploring genres.”

“Salman is a huge star. Whether Bharat is released with or without me, it wouldn’t make a difference. If not me, somebody else would have done the role. I have put in my best for the film. I want to stay humble and just enjoy the moment,” he continued.

Sunil accepted that Bharat is easily the biggest film in his career. He said: “I was lucky to get the offer, considering I have never been part of big commercial set-ups. This was an opportunity to experience the larger-than-life cinema that Salman Khan usually brings on screen. Combined with Ali Abbas Zafar, it adds a different commercial value to a film. Ali is a great filmmaker and displays aesthetics in all his films. I am fortunate to be working with them.”

Sunil has been around for quite a while making his debut in Pyar To Hona Hi Tha back in 1998. While his career as a comedian took off when he joined Kapil Sharma’s show, it was only with last year’s Patakhaa that people noticed him as an actor.

Taking about the experience, he told Mid Day, “I received a lot of appreciation (for my work) in Pataakha. It boosted my confidence and it was all possible because Vishal (Bhardwaj) sir always encouraged me. It has been a life-long dream to work with him. He gave me the opportunity to explore different facets of acting, which was earlier restricted to comedy. I have experimented a lot with comedy, also a tough genre, but I have done it all my life. And Pataakha came as a great change. I am enjoying being part of good stories.”

Bharat, which stars Salman and Katrina Kaif as main leads, has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Releasing on June 5, it will see Salman in a varieties of avatars including a circus artist, a miner and a naval officer among others.

