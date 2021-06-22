Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shiny Doshi announces her engagement, a year after her boyfriend proposed in a 'fairytale' setting, watch

Announcing her engagement, TV actor Shiny Doshi has shared a montage of videos from the time when her boyfriend Lavesh proposed to her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Shiny Doshi announces her engagement, shares heartwarming video

Announcing her engagement, TV actor Shiny Doshi has shared a montage of videos from the time when her boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani proposed to her.

The video shows Shiny Doshi and Lavesh at a moonlit beach, with some beautiful arrangements. They are seen enjoying their dinner, grooving to some soulful music and then reaching at the best part. He knelt down to propose to her and she expressed her surprise before hugging him in a tight embrace.

She captioned the video as, "It looks like a fairytale but it's for real. 4.01.2020 The best day of my life Happy three years of knowing each other. @lavesh_k ❤ #happythree #forever #engaged."

The post was flooded with love-filled comments from fans as well as family and friends. "Awwwwwww bless! Lots n lots n lots of love, hugs , kisses and wishes," wrote Sara Afreen Khan. Geeta Phogat also commented, "Many congratulations Shiny so beautiful."

Lavesh also shared the same video and wrote, "What can I say? Well I absolutely lucked out. She's perfect. I went down on my knees & she said 'Yes'. The smartest decision she ever made. Maybe. But I'm sure I've done some good to get this right. She's my #baeforlife Happy 3 to us! @shinydoshi15 ..#engaged #latepost #mineforever."

Shiny often share pictures with Lavesh on her Instagram page. Talking about her wedding, she had recently told India Today, "We will be getting married soon. As as soon as things are normal and the lockdown due to Covid ends, we will tie the knot."

Also read: Nicolas Cage to star in Butcher's Crossing movie adaptation

Shiny made her TV debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's TV show, Saraswatichandra in 2013. She has since worked in shows such as Jamai Raja and Laal Ishq. She is currently seen on Pandya Store.

