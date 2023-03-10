Shireen Mirza faints on the sets; co-stars fear heart attack; husband says, ‘I panicked’

On Wednesday, actor Shireen Mirza fainted on the sets of her ongoing TV show. When the 33-year-old actor dropped on the set during an ongoing scene, her co-stars and crew members worried that the actor could be a victim of cardiac arrest. As per sources, the actor was rushed to the hospital by the crew and it turned out to be a severe gastric attack.

When we tried reaching out to Mirza, her businessman-husband, Hasan Sartaj responded to our calls and gave an update about the situation. “She is doing fine,” Sartaj shares.

“She fainted on the sets and had a blackout. Thankfully things are fine. We have done an ECG and are also in conversation with the cardiologists,” he adds. Ask him about the scare and he states, “It was scary. My driver called me and he was crying. I panicked and rushed to her set. Thankfully everyone right from her co-stars to her crew on the set took good care of her. Even the production heads were at the hospital when she was brought in. I’m so grateful to them.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is currently recuperating and is stable. The actor is currently undergoing tests and other health check ups at the Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri.

