‘Should’ve spent less time on the sex scenes,’ fans express outrage as The Idol's season 1 nears unexpected finale

The Idol, the sensational drama that has been the talk of the town because of its explicit content, is about to wrap up its first season. Viewers were left shocked on Sunday night as they discovered that next week's episode would be the season finale. And with just five episodes in total, it's clear that this American series has taken an unusually short and unexpected route.

Sensational drama, The Idol, shocks viewers with the upcoming season finale. Speculations arise about the show's future as HBO denies season 2 rumors.(HBO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the credits rolled and the preview for the upcoming season finale teased audiences, a wave of disbelief washed over viewers. Viewers vented their frustrations about the show's impending end on social media.

Whether or not the controversial show will continue with another season is still unknown. Recent rumors claim that HBO had decided against renewing the show for another season. HBO countered these reports and denied any such decision, clarifying that they have yet to reach a verdict on the possibility of a second season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing their disbelief, one viewer tweeted, “The idol next week is the season finale already??? it has literally 5 episodes.”

Another disappointed fan wrote, "The season finale of The Idol better be at least 2 hours long bc I have so many questions!!! So bummed there’s only one episode left of the season >_>."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They should’ve spent less time on the sex scenes and more time on the story bc how tf is the season finale next week and we’re JUST now getting into the action 😭😭 #TheIdol," a viewer commented.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Insiders have revealed conflicting information about the show's future. One source claimed that The Idol was always intended to be a limited series, with no plans for an extended run.

HBO's official Twitter account tweeted, "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}