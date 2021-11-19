Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal wrap their arms around each other at wedding reception. See photos

Television actor Shraddha Arya tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in Delhi earlier this week. They later hosted a wedding reception for their friends and family. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the function.

Shraddha wore a grey saree while Rahul wore a black suit. They wrapped their arms around each other as they posed at the venue. “Commander and Mrs Nagal #RashInLove,” she captioned her post.

The photos got a lot of love from Shraddha’s Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, who dropped heart-eyes emojis. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “God bless you. Congratulations, baby. ”

Another bunch of photos from the reception were shared online by Shraddha and Rahul’s wedding photographer, The Glam Wedding. She posed solo in the images. “Stunning @sarya12,” the caption read.

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a picture from the reception to congratulate the Kundali Bhagya star on her wedding. “And Preeta met the man in her bhagyaaa (destiny)! KUNDALI milana nahi pada (There was no need to match horoscopes)! My dearest @sarya12, have a super married life! You both look lovely. JAI MATA DI,” she wrote.

Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot in Delhi on Tuesday. She previously shared pictures from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies as well as the wedding. Among those present at the festivities were her co-stars Anjum and Supriya.

Rahul is not from the entertainment industry. A source told Hindustan Times, “He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.”

After participating in the talent show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004 and finishing as the first runner-up, Shraddha went on to act in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kumkum Bhagya. Since 2017, she has played a physiotherapist named Dr Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya.

