Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shraddha Arya refuses to wake up on wedding day, make-up artist says ‘dulha aa jayega’. Watch
tv

Shraddha Arya refuses to wake up on wedding day, make-up artist says ‘dulha aa jayega’. Watch

Shraddha Arya refused to get out of bed on her wedding day in a new video shared online by her make-up artist Neha Adhvik Mahajan. Watch it here.
Shraddha Arya in a new video shared by Neha Adhvik Mahajan.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Celebrity make-up artist Neha Adhvik Mahajan shared a behind-the-scenes video from television actor Shraddha Arya’s wedding. The clip showed Shraddha fast asleep on her wedding day and transitioned to her showing off her bridal look.

The video began with Shraddha lying on a hotel bed as Neha tried to wake her up: “Shraddha, tu abhi tak so rahi hai? Uth jaa, teri shaadi hai aaj. Dulha aa jayega! Uth (you are still sleeping? Wake up, it is your wedding day. The groom will arrive soon! Wake up).”

Shraddha did not want to wake up and covered her face with a pillow. The video then transitioned to her posing in her red and gold bridal lehenga.

“The Sleepy Bride @sarya12,” Neha captioned her Instagram post, adding a monkey-covering-eyes and laughing emoji. “Hahaha… oh go away!” Shraddha commented on it.

RELATED STORIES

Shraddha married Rahul Nagal on Tuesday in Delhi. Pictures and videos from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were widely shared online by fan clubs. Guests included her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla.

On Wednesday, Shraddha shared pictures of her and Rahul as newlyweds along with the hashtags ‘Just Married’ and ‘Shraddha Arya Nagal’. She also added a heart emoji. In one of the photos, she could be seen booping his nose.

Also see: Shraddha Arya can’t stop smiling during jaimala ceremony, pheras. Watch unseen wedding video

Rahul is not from the entertainment industry. A source told Hindustan Times that he is a naval officer. “He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love,” the insider added.

Shraddha participated in the talent show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She is known for shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha arya
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ekta Kapoor takes fans inside Krystle D’Souza’s ‘individualistic’ home

5

Katrina Kaif waves at paparazzi, Kangana Ranaut spotted in Mumbai. See pics

KBC 13: Amitabh stumped by question on his Land Rover, reveals ‘inside story’

Shraddha can’t stop smiling during jaimala ceremony, pheras. Watch wedding video
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP