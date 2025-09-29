Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shrimad Ramayan's 8-year-old actor Veer Sharma, brother die in house fire in Kota

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Sept 29, 2025 10:07 am IST

Eight-year-old actor Veer Sharma and his brother Shoriya died in a fire at their Kota home. A suspected short circuit caused the blaze while they were alone. 

Eight-year-old television actor Veer Sharma, known for playing Pushkal in SonySAB’s Shrimad Ramayan, and his 16-year-old brother Shoriya died after a fire broke out at their home in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said.

Veer Sharma played Pushkal in Shrimad Ramayan.
Veer Sharma played Pushkal in Shrimad Ramayan.

About the family: Where were the parents?

The boys were alone in their fourth-floor flat at Deepshree building under Anantpura police station limits when the blaze erupted around 2 am on Sunday. Their father Jitendra Sharma, a coaching centre teacher, was attending a bhajan programme, while their mother, actor Rita Sharma, was in Mumbai.

Kota city SP Tejeshwani Goutam said a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, which was confined to the drawing room. The children, who were asleep, are believed to have died of suffocation from smoke inhalation rather than burns.

Neighbours found the children at home

Neighbours noticed smoke, broke open the door, and pulled the brothers out in an unconscious state before rushing them to hospital, where doctors declared them dead. They also doused the flames with fire extinguishers installed in the building, with no fire tenders called to the spot.

The drawing room and its furniture were gutted, police said. The bodies were handed over to the family after Rita Sharma’s arrival from Mumbai. As per the family’s wishes, the children’s eyes were donated to an eye bank.

An FIR has been lodged under section 194 of the BNSS Act, and further investigation is on to determine the exact cause of the fire and deaths.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Shrimad Ramayan's 8-year-old actor Veer Sharma, brother die in house fire in Kota
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On