Shubhangi Atre recalls ‘scary’ stalking ordeal from teenage years: ‘Followed me on bike, wrote our names on buildings’

Television actor Shubhangi Atre has opened up about a frightening stalking incident from her teenage years, recalling how a man repeatedly followed her on his bike and even wrote their names together across the roads and buildings near her home. In a recent episode of Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist, the actor revealed that the experience left her and her family deeply scared and highlighted the need for women to speak up against stalking and harassment.

Shubhangi Atre recalls terrifying stalking incident

Shubhangi Atre recalls a terrifying stalking incident.

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Shubhangi, best known for her performances in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, recalled the incident when asked about a serious stalking experience she had faced. She said, “That's a very scary event of my life. I was in 10th-11th studying in Indore. The man wrote my name and his name together on roads and buildings. Whenever we opened our house door, the wall in front would have that name.”

She added, "Peeche aana bike pe chakar lagana. Bus fir ek din meri sister ne unse baat kari ki yeh sab karke kuch nahi hone waala hai, you be something and achieve something and then come and we'll talk. Bahut zayada dara deta hai yeh. Hum itna sunte hain, rapes and all, gharwaale waise hi dar jaate hain (He would follow me on his bike and keep circling around. Then, one day, my sister spoke to him and said that nothing would come out of doing all this. She told him to become something, achieve something, and then come back and they would talk. He scares us a lot. We hear so much about rapes and all, so our family naturally gets scared)."

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{{^usCountry}} Shubhangi stressed the importance of speaking up against stalking and harassment, saying that such incidents can sometimes prevent talented young women from even stepping out of their homes. She added that she believes it is a positive development that girls today are becoming more selective and cautious about the people and situations they choose to engage with. About Shubhangi Atre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shubhangi stressed the importance of speaking up against stalking and harassment, saying that such incidents can sometimes prevent talented young women from even stepping out of their homes. She added that she believes it is a positive development that girls today are becoming more selective and cautious about the people and situations they choose to engage with. About Shubhangi Atre {{/usCountry}}

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Shubhangi began her acting career with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and went on to play the lead role in Kasturi. Her portrayal of Kasturi in Ektaa Kapoor's show brought her significant recognition and established her as a prominent face on television. The show, which aired from 2007 to 2009, saw her play the titular character and earned her popularity among viewers.

Shubhangi later became widely known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, taking over the role in 2016. Her portrayal of the innocent and endearing Angoori, along with her signature dialogue delivery, made the character extremely popular. Apart from this, she has also featured in shows such as Chidiya Ghar, Adhuri Kahani Humari, Havan and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa.