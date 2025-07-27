Shweta Tiwari reveals she used to copy Ekta Kapoor on sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay: ‘She was a better performer'

Actor Shweta Tiwari recently opened up about the extreme schedules and behind-the-scenes hustle that defined her early days in Indian television. In a candid revelation, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star shared that she shot nonstop for 72 hours along with producer Ekta Kapoor, who was also a fantastic performer. Shweta Tiwari shared her admiration for Ekta Kapoor's unmatched energy while producing 22 shows simultaneously in the 2000s.

Shweta Tiwari talks about working with Ekta

But what would surprise many would be her admiration for producer Ekta Kapoor, who, according to Shweta, worked just as tirelessly, if not more. In a podcast with Bharti Singh, Shweta said, “Ekta soti hi nahi thi (she never used to sleep), she had 22 shows running at one time. People used to ask me, 'Aren't you tired and I would say, but Ekta is working too'. Whenever I used to call Ekta, she would pick up the call in one ring. She used to explain the whole scene in detail.” Shweta said, expressing awe at Ekta’s unmatched energy and commitment during the golden era of Indian TV.

What’s more, Shweta confessed that Ekta wasn’t just a producer, but also a natural performer. “The way she used to explain the story, one would get goosebumps. Whenever she used to say the lines, I felt she was performing better than I. So many times, I used to try to copy Ekta Kapoor's way of delivering lines. Her passion was something,” Shweta revealed.

Shweta’s revelations offer a rare glimpse into the relentless work culture of early 2000s Indian television, and the kind of creative intensity that defined stars both in front of and behind the camera.

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was one of Indian television’s most iconic daily soaps, created by Ekta Kapoor and produced under Balaji Telefilms. Originally airing from 2001 to 2008 on Star Plus, the show followed the intense love story of Prerna Sharma (played by Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag Basu (played by Cezanne Khan).

The series became a cultural phenomenon with themes of love, sacrifice, betrayal, and destiny. It is known for its dramatic plot twists and unforgettable characters, like the scheming Komolika. The series' popularity led to a reboot in 2018.